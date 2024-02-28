31 dead in Mali road accident

Thirty-one people were killed and 10 others injured when a bus traveling toward Burkina Faso fell off a bridge in southeastern Mali, the Malian Ministry of Transport said Tuesday.

Xinhua

Thirty-one people were killed and 10 others injured when a bus traveling toward Burkina Faso fell off a bridge in southeastern Mali, the Malian Ministry of Transport said Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 5pm local time on the bridge crossing the Bagoe River, the ministry said in a statement.

The bus was traveling from the southwestern Malian town of Kenieba and the probable cause of the accident was the driver losing control of the vehicle, the statement added.

Road accidents are frequent in Mali mainly due to poor road and vehicle conditions.