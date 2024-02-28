﻿
News / World

31 dead in Mali road accident

Xinhua
  19:41 UTC+8, 2024-02-28       0
Thirty-one people were killed and 10 others injured when a bus traveling toward Burkina Faso fell off a bridge in southeastern Mali, the Malian Ministry of Transport said Tuesday.
Xinhua
  19:41 UTC+8, 2024-02-28       0
31 dead in Mali road accident
Xinhua

A bus traveling toward Burkina Faso falls off a bridge in southeastern Mali Tuesday.

Thirty-one people were killed and 10 others injured when a bus traveling toward Burkina Faso fell off a bridge in southeastern Mali, the Malian Ministry of Transport said Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 5pm local time on the bridge crossing the Bagoe River, the ministry said in a statement.

The bus was traveling from the southwestern Malian town of Kenieba and the probable cause of the accident was the driver losing control of the vehicle, the statement added.

Road accidents are frequent in Mali mainly due to poor road and vehicle conditions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     