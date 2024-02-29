News / World

FAA gives Boeing 90 days to fix quality issues

Xinhua
  11:32 UTC+8, 2024-02-29       0
The US Federal Aviation Administration will give Boeing 90 days to come up with a comprehensive action plan to address its "systemic quality-control issues."
Xinhua
  11:32 UTC+8, 2024-02-29       0
FAA gives Boeing 90 days to fix quality issues
Reuters

An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, US, on March 21, 2019.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday it will give Boeing 90 days to come up with a comprehensive action plan to address its "systemic quality-control issues."

The plan must also include steps Boeing will take to mature its Safety Management System (SMS) program, which it committed to in 2019. In addition, Boeing must integrate its SMS program with a Quality Management System, which will ensure the same level of rigor and oversight is applied to the company's suppliers and create a measurable, systemic shift in manufacturing quality control, it noted in a statement.

"Boeing must commit to real and profound improvements," said the new FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker on Tuesday after meeting with Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun and his senior safety team. "Making foundational change will require a sustained effort from Boeing's leadership, and we are going to hold them accountable every step of the way, with mutually understood milestones and expectations."

"Boeing must take a fresh look at every aspect of their quality-control process and ensure that safety is the company's guiding principle," Whitaker said.

In a statement on Wednesday reacting to the FAA announcement, Calhoun said that the company has "a clear picture of what needs to be done" and that the company's leadership team "is totally committed to meeting this challenge."

"Boeing will develop the comprehensive action plan with measurable criteria that demonstrates the profound change that Administrator Whitaker and the FAA demand," Calhoun said.

The FAA noted the plan to fix the quality problems must take into account both the forthcoming results of an ongoing FAA production-line audit and the findings released Tuesday in an expert review panel report commissioned by the FAA.

A preliminary report on the in-flight blowout of a fuselage panel on an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX last month by the National Transportation Safety Board revealed that four retainer bolts required to prevent the fuselage panel from coming off were not put back after the panel was opened and re-closed at Boeing's Renton 737 MAX final assembly plant.

The report of the expert panel identified substantive upgrades needed to improve Boeing's quality and safety systems and directed the company to develop an action plan within six months. Just a day later, the FAA cut that to three months.

The FAA has already stopped Boeing's planned ramp-up of 737 MAX production, capping the rate for now at 38 jets per month.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     