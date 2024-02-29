News / World

US lawmakers reach deal to avert government shutdown ahead of deadline

Xinhua
  11:31 UTC+8, 2024-02-29       0
US congressional leaders have come to an agreement to prevent a partial government shutdown slated for midnight on Friday, lawmakers said on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  11:31 UTC+8, 2024-02-29       0

US congressional leaders have come to an agreement to prevent a partial government shutdown slated for midnight on Friday, lawmakers said on Wednesday.

The Democratic and Republican parties have agreed to finance certain government sectors and have decided to prolong the existing deadlines of early March until March 8 and March 22, buying Congress more time to craft annual spending bills.

In January, Congress approved a stopgap funding bill that would keep part of government open until March 1 and keep other agencies funded until March 8.

"We are in agreement that Congress must work in a bipartisan manner to fund our government," House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement.

After preparing final text, this package of six full year appropriations bills that fund the departments of agriculture, commerce, energy, interior, justice, transportation and veterans affairs will be voted on and enacted prior to March 8, according to the statement.

The remaining six appropriations bills — defense, financial services and general government, homeland security, labor-health and human services, legislative branch, and state and foreign operations — will be finalized, voted on, and enacted prior to March 22.

The latest announcement came one day after Johnson, the Republican leader in the House of Representatives, said that he is "very optimistic" that Congress would avoid a government shutdown by Friday's deadline, after meeting with President Joe Biden and top congressional leaders at the White House.

Schumer, the Democratic leader in the Senate, said Tuesday on social media that "extreme Republicans" are openly saying they want a government shutdown, which will harm "millions of Americans."

Despite the agreement, congressional leaders still have to get the deal through Congress.

This is the fourth time Congress has approved stopgap funding bill to keep government running to buy lawmakers more time to finish the formal appropriations process for fiscal year 2024, which began on October 1, 2023.

Congress previously approved stopgap funding measures in September and in November 2023.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     