Police describe shooting in Sydney's CBD as isolated incident

Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said on Wednesday that the shooting in Sydney's central business district (CBD) was an isolated incident, with no link identified to suggest any gang involvement.

Earlier in the day, at about 12:50pm local time, emergency services were called to a building on Castlereagh Street in Sydney's city center, where a 77-year-old man was found suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

The injured person was transported to St Vincent's Hospital for further assessment and he remains in a stable condition.

A 79-year-old man has been arrested and taken into custody at Day Street Police Station.

Speaking to media near the incident site on Castlereagh Street, NSW Police Force Detective Inspector David El-Badawi told reporters that as the investigation is in its early stage, the relationship between the two involved people is yet to be known.

"This is an isolated shooting. We don't believe it's connected to any outlaw motorcycle gangs, gang warfare, or anything like that," he said.

According to El-Badawi, the incident occurred within an office building and the staff working inside were "very brave" to pin down the 79-year-old shooter until police arrived.

Despite reports of multiple people having been shot at, there was only one victim and one bullet fired from a semi-automatic pistol.

"The firearm is secured and the crime scene is being processed. There's no threat or danger to the public," he added.

Dominic Wong, inspector of NSW Ambulance, briefed that the 77-year-old male victim sustained one gunshot wound to his groin area.

"He was in a stable condition, always vital signs within normal limits. There was no active bleeding," Wong noted.

Currently, police are investigating all circumstances related to the shooting, with more information about the offender needed to be confirmed.

"At this stage, he is not assisting. We don't know his full details. We are doing everything we can to work it out right now," said El-Badawi.

Wednesday's incident came as the second shooting that Sydney has seen during this week.

On Tuesday, a man was shot dead outside a house on Stella Street in Fairfield Heights just after 8:30am local time. The incident site is located about 25 km west of Sydney's city center.