Dominican Prime Minister to visit China

At the invitation of Premier Li Qiang of China's State Council, Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit will pay an official visit to China from March 23 to 29, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Wednesday.

Noting this year marks the 20th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between China and Dominica, Lin told a regular press briefing, "China welcomes Skerrit's official visit at this special moment."

Lin said that President Xi Jinping will meet with Prime Minister Skerrit during his visit. Premier Li Qiang will hold a welcoming ceremony for him, have talks and jointly attend the signing ceremony of cooperation documents. Zhao Leji, Chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will also meet with Skerrit.

The two sides will have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations as well as issues of common interest, and draw up a blueprint for the development of bilateral relations together, Lin added.

Dominica is an important country in the Caribbean, also a good friend and partner of China in the region, he noted, adding that since the establishment of diplomatic relations 20 years ago, China-Dominica relations have grown steadily, setting a good example of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit, common development and win-win cooperation between countries of different sizes.

"It is believed that Skerrit's visit to China will further enhance political mutual trust between the two countries, promote practical cooperation in various fields, consolidate the traditional friendship between the two countries and push bilateral relations to a new level," said Lin.