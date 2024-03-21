News / World

Top Saudi, US diplomats review situations in Gaza

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jeddah on Wednesday, discussing situations in the Gaza Strip.
Top Saudi, US diplomats review situations in Gaza
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) meets Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 20, 2024.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jeddah on Wednesday, discussing situations in the Gaza Strip, particularly the southern city of Rafah, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Both sides stressed the importance of an immediate ceasefire and highlighted the need to make all efforts to ensure the entry of urgent humanitarian aid into the territory, according to the report.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed ways to enhance bilateral relations and promote joint cooperation in various fields.

Saudi Arabia is the first stop of Blinken's sixth Middle East trip amid efforts to broker a truce in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7, 2023. He is due to visit Egypt on Thursday and Israel on Friday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
