Official result shows Prabowo-Gibran wins Indonesia's presidential election
23:05 UTC+8, 2024-03-20 0
Presidential candidates Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka have won a sweeping victory in the country's presidential election held on February 14.
23:05 UTC+8, 2024-03-20 0
Indonesia's General Elections Commission announced Wednesday evening that presidential candidates Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka have won a sweeping victory in the country's presidential election held on February 14.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports