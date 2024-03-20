News / World

Leo Varadkar to step down as Irish prime minister, party leader

Xinhua
  21:04 UTC+8, 2024-03-20       0
The Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) of the Republic of Ireland Leo Varadkar will step down before the next general election, local media reported Wednesday.
Xinhua
  21:04 UTC+8, 2024-03-20       0
Reuters

Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar attends the Friends of Ireland luncheon at the Capitol in Washington, US, March 15.

Varadkar will also step down as party leader, the BBC reported.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
