Leo Varadkar to step down as Irish prime minister, party leader
21:04 UTC+8, 2024-03-20 0
The Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) of the Republic of Ireland Leo Varadkar will step down before the next general election, local media reported Wednesday.
Reuters
Varadkar will also step down as party leader, the BBC reported.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
