Unemployment rise among Israeli evacuees despite labor market recovery: report

Xinhua
  21:10 UTC+8, 2024-04-21
A report released by the Israeli Employment Service on Sunday showed an increase in unemployment among residents of evacuated settlements.
Xinhua
  21:10 UTC+8, 2024-04-21

A report released by the Israeli Employment Service on Sunday showed an increase in unemployment among residents of evacuated settlements, despite the broader recovery of Israel's labor market amid ongoing conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah.

The report reviewed the conflicts' impact on the labor market in the first six months after the outbreak of the conflicts in October last year. During the period, between 230,000 to 330,000 residents, according to various estimates, were evacuated from their homes near the borders of Gaza in the south and Lebanon in the north.

According to the report, the number of jobseekers in Israel increased to 331,000 in November, gradually declining to 223,000 by March. In the evacuated settlements, the number increased from 7,400 to 8,300 in the same period.

Moreover, the number of jobseekers from evacuated settlements in March was 3.3 times higher than that of March last year, while the number of jobseekers from other Israeli settlements saw a 1.4 times increase year-on-year in March.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
