Rockets fired from Iraq toward US base in Syria

Xinhua
  08:44 UTC+8, 2024-04-22       0
Five rockets were fired Sunday from Iraq toward a US military base in neighboring Syria, a security source said.
  08:44 UTC+8, 2024-04-22

Five rockets were fired Sunday from Iraq toward a US military base in neighboring Syria, a security source said.

The rockets were launched by unidentified fighters from a village near the town of Zummar, some 60 km northwest of Mosul, the capital city of Iraqi Nineveh Governorate, toward the Syrian territories, the source from the provincial police told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

Later, a statement from the Security Media Cell, affiliated with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, said Iraqi security forces launched a search operation in the west of Mosul looking for outlawed attackers who fired rockets at 9:50pm on Sunday (6:50pm GMT) on the US coalition forces in Syria.

The security forces found the rocket launcher on a vehicle and burned it, while the troops continued their search for the attackers to arrest them and bring them to justice, according to the statement.

