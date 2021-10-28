﻿
Opinion

Beijing 2022 boycott is a sheer, illogical farce

  15:21 UTC+8, 2021-10-28       0
A boycott of Beijing 2022 on so-called human rights grounds is not against China itself, but actually targets the Olympic Movement and the global community.
With the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games now less than 100 days away, China is ready to welcome athletes from around the world to showcase their performances on ice and snow, and athletes are sweating on their preparations ahead of the four-yearly sporting extravaganza.

Less than half a year after the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympic Games, which was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympic family will reconvene in China, under the new Olympic motto of "Faster, Higher, Stronger – Together" in a world where the pandemic still rages.

But there are also some distractions, as a handful of people have called for a boycott of the 2022 Games, which is a total contradiction to the fundamental logic behind the Olympic Games and is used merely as a tool for politicization.

The Olympic Charter is the codification of the Fundamental Principles of Olympism, Rules and Bye-laws adopted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and governs the organization, action and operation of the Olympic Movement and sets forth the conditions for the celebration of the Olympic Games. Known as the world's greatest celebration of humanity, the Olympic Games are the exclusive property of the IOC, as stated in the Olympic Charter.

"The honor and responsibility of hosting the Olympic Games are entrusted by the IOC, in principle, to a city, which is elected as the host of the Olympic Games," read the latest edition of the Olympic Charter, which took effect as of July 17, 2020.

From this perspective, every host country including China contributes to the Olympic Movement throughout the process of bidding for, preparing for and hosting the Olympic Games.

Therefore, a boycott of Beijing 2022 on so-called human rights grounds is not against China itself, but actually targets the Olympic Movement and the global community. As Beijing 2022 nears, enthusiasm towards the Games from athletes and sporting organizations has been growing.

John Coates, President of the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC), advised against a boycott of the Olympic Games and reaffirmed that Australian athletes will take part in the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in 2022.

Coates cited IOC President Thomas Bach's remarks that "A boycott of the Olympic Games has never achieved anything" and said he agreed to that.

Coates added that having athletes from all the National Olympic Committees and from the IOC Refugee Olympic Team "united in competition, living together, exchanging opinions, sharing their life stories and dreams – that really matters. What matters even more is the rest of the world watching this. Watching how the Olympics creates an atmosphere of friendship, of understanding, of respect and of solidarity."

And for athletes, four years of hard work is coming to fruition.

"That is something I am dreaming about right now: being able to compete in every event in China," said American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin, who has two Olympic gold medals and 70 World Cup victories to her name.

When the Beijing Winter Olympics opens on February 4, 2022, the global community is set to fix their eyes on China and expect a "fantastic, extraordinary and excellent" Games.

For those protesters against the Games, please save your breath and enjoy the sporting show.


Source: Xinhua
﻿
Follow Us

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
