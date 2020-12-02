Japan planning to allow Olympic audiences without mandatory vaccination

Audiences with negative COVID-19 tests might attend the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games without a mandatory vaccination or quarantine, local media reported on Tuesday.

Foreign visitors are required to sign a contact agreement along with their negative tests, Japan's Nikkei reported.

Japan requires 14-day self-isolation and contact applications for foreign travellers under the current restrictions.

The Tokyo Olympics were rescheduled to 2021 due to the outspread of coronavirus pandemic.