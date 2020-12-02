News / Metro

Tighter rules for cold-chain food imports

Wu Ruofan
  19:55 UTC+8, 2020-12-02       0
Shanghai's transport commission issues guides for cold-chain transport after packages of imported frozen food tested positive for COVID-19 in several Chinese provinces.
Rules for the transport of cold-chain products have been tightened in the city to lower the risk from imports amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The transport commission issued guides for cold-chain transport after packages of imported frozen food had tested positive in several provinces.

According to the guide, containers with imported cold-chain products should not be opened during transport from ports to distribution bases.

Drivers and passengers should minimize contact with workers at destinations and the temperature of cold-chain food should be maintained according to standards.

Logistics companies should intensify checks on customs clearance, disinfection and the origins of import goods. Transport vehicles should be disinfected after each trip.

Personnel health management has also been tightened in terms of temperature checks and wearing protective gear. Front-line workers should be tested for coronavirus once every month.

Meanwhile, a third-party test company will take samples of imported cold-chain products.

Ten samples will be taken from each transport vehicle, according to the market supervision administration.

All high-risk food, including frozen meat, poultry and seafood, should undergo tests at transfer centers first before going to the public.

The process takes about 24 hours, during which each batch should be separate from each another by one meter to prevent cross-infection.

At supermarkets like Freshippo, imported seafood is also tagged with QR codes which track the transport history and test reports.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Top
     