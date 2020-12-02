Art masters take autistic children under their wings to teach teapot-making skills
More than 300 purple-clay teapots made by masters and autistic children have been displayed at Shanghai's Duoyunxuan Art Center.
The event was organized under a program launched by the Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts to encourage artistic innovation for autistic children and inspire their interests in connecting with the world.
The children learned pot-making skills such as firewood burning from painting, sculpture and teapot-making masters at the institute's Suiyao Studio.
The exhibition was expected to draw more public attention to the plight of autistic people.