Art masters take autistic children under their wings to teach teapot-making skills

Ti Gong

More than 300 purple-clay teapots made by masters and autistic children have been displayed at Shanghai's Duoyunxuan Art Center.

The event was organized under a program launched by the Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts to encourage artistic innovation for autistic children and inspire their interests in connecting with the world.

The children learned pot-making skills such as firewood burning from painting, sculpture and teapot-making masters at the institute's Suiyao Studio.

The exhibition was expected to draw more public attention to the plight of autistic people.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong