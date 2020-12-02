News / Metro

Art masters take autistic children under their wings to teach teapot-making skills

More than 300 teapots made by masters and autistic children have been displayed at Shanghai's Duoyunxuan Art Center to draw more public attention to the plight of autistic people.
Ti Gong

Autistic children learn how to make teapots at the Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts.

More than 300 purple-clay teapots made by masters and autistic children have been displayed at Shanghai's Duoyunxuan Art Center.

The event was organized under a program launched by the Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts to encourage artistic innovation for autistic children and inspire their interests in connecting with the world.

The children learned pot-making skills such as firewood burning from painting, sculpture and teapot-making masters at the institute's Suiyao Studio.

The exhibition was expected to draw more public attention to the plight of autistic people.

Ti Gong

Autistic children learn making teapots at Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts.

Ti Gong

More than 300 pots are made by autistic children and masters.

SHINE

Some pots made by autistic children

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
