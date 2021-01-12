News / Sport

Tokyo 2020 chief promises to hold Olympics as scheduled

Xinhua
  20:29 UTC+8, 2021-01-12       0
Tokyo 2020 organizing committee chief Yoshiro Mori promised that the Olympic and Paralympic Games will be held as scheduled this summer.
Xinhua
  20:29 UTC+8, 2021-01-12       0

Tokyo 2020 organizing committee chief Yoshiro Mori promised that the Olympic and Paralympic Games will be held as scheduled this summer.

Mori made the remarks when addressing approximately 3,500 committee staff members in an online event. "We are determined to proceed with preparations as planned for the Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer," the former Japanese Prime Minister said.

He said that even there are "any doubts" in his mind, it will affect everything, Japan's state broadcaster reported.

"We will go through this dark tunnel together with you. Spring will eventually come. The morning will come after a long night. Believe that, do your best to give joy and hope to many people," he said.

Tokyo 2020 CEO Muto Toshiro said that sports are powerful and can impress people. "It is our duty to think about how we can hold the games instead of wondering what is going to happen to them," Muto said.

Mori later said on another occasion that the Olympics will never be postponed again, according to Kyodo news agency.

He was quoted as saying that it is "absolutely impossible" to put off the games again because many officials who have played a key role in the preparations are loaned from other organizations.

Mori said that Japan will determine whether to admit overseas fans during the Olympics and Paralympics based on the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the coming months.

"I think we will have to make a very difficult decision from February to March," he told Kyodo.

The state of emergency covering Tokyo and other surrounding prefectures is expected to be lifted on February 8. The organizers are in a race against time to put the coronavirus under control.

The test events and Olympic qualifying events for the Olympic Games are scheduled to restart on March 4.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     