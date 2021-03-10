Bach re-elected president of International Olympic Committee

Thomas Bach has been re-elected as president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the virtual 137th IOC Session organized from Lausanne, Switzerland on Wednesday.

Thomas Bach has been re-elected as president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the virtual 137th IOC Session organized from Lausanne, Switzerland on Wednesday.

The German assumed the presidency after being elected in 2013, and will serve another four-year term to 2025 after his re-election.