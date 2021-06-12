News / Sport

China beat the Maldives 5-0 in WC qualifier

Xinhua
  08:34 UTC+8, 2021-06-12       0
China kept their World Cup hopes alive after thrashing the Maldives 5-0 on Friday.
Xinhua
  08:34 UTC+8, 2021-06-12       0

China kept their World Cup hopes alive after thrashing the Maldives 5-0 on Friday.

Midfielder Liu Binbin, who was called up to the Chinese side prior to their departure for Sharjah on June 3, opened the scoring on a cross from Wu Lei in the fifth minute of the Asia second-round World Cup qualifier.

Wu, who plays for Spanish club Espanyol, made it 2-0 in the 30th minute when he put a through pass from Zhang Yuning past the Maldives goalkeeper Mohamed Faisal.

China's third goal came at the 66th minute when A Lan drove in a deft pass from Yin Hongbo, who substituted Wu after the break, at point-blank range.

Two minutes later, the Brazil-born player's striking partner Zhang Yuning found the net with an angled long shot.

Tan Long capped the routing with a header in the 80th minute, 11 minutes after coming on.

China, which sits second in Group A, will face their last second-round rival Syria, which has secured a spot for next round, on Tuesday.

China, currently five points off group leader Syria, can only hope to make the cut as one of the four best second-placed teams.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     