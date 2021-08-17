News / Sport

China to send 251 athletes to Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

China will send a contingent of 251 athletes to compete at the upcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games, the China Disabled Persons' Federation announced on Tuesday.
The Chinese Paralympians, of which 132 are female and 119 are male, will compete in 20 of the 22 sports on the Tokyo 2020 program, including debut Paralympic sports taekwondo and badminton, the record for most sports China has competed in at an overseas Games.

"Our goal is to compete safely, show good spirits, strive for success and promote friendship," Zhang Haidi, Chinese chef de mission and the chairperson of the China Disabled Persons' Federation, said at a ceremony held in Beijing to mark the launch of the Chinese squad for Tokyo 2020.

China's Tokyo-bound Paralympians come from various occupations, such as workers, farmers, students, civil servants and business owners. Their average age is 27.5 years old, with 16-year-old swimmer Jiang Yuyan the youngest and 56-year-old table tennis player Zhao Ping the oldest.

All of the Chinese delegation have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the China Disabled Persons' Federation.

Around 4,400 athletes from about 160 countries and regions are expected to take part in the Tokyo Paralympic Games, which will open on August 24 and run through to September 5.

