﻿
News / Sport

Zhou Guanyu confirmed at Alfa Romeo for 2022

Xinhua
  21:20 UTC+8, 2021-11-16       0
Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu will race for Alfa Romeo in the 2022 Formula 1 season, the Swiss-based team announced on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  21:20 UTC+8, 2021-11-16       0
Zhou Guanyu confirmed at Alfa Romeo for 2022

Zhou Guanyu

Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu will race for Alfa Romeo in the 2022 Formula 1 season, the Swiss-based team announced on Tuesday.

In doing so, Zhou will become the first driver from China to race in the Formula 1 world championship.

The 22-year-old currently sits second in the 2021 Formula 2 championship and had been widely tipped to land a seat at Alfa for several months, with the Shanghai-born driver said to be bringing considerable commercial backing with him.

"I dreamed from a young age of climbing as high as I can in a sport that I am passionate about and now the dream has come true," Zhou said in an Alfa Romeo statement.

"To be the first ever Chinese driver in Formula 1 is a breakthrough for Chinese motorsport history. I know a lot of hopes will be resting on me and, as ever, I will take this as motivation to become better and achieve more."

Zhou will partner 10-time Grand Prix winner Valtteri Bottas, whose move to Alfa from reigning champions Mercedes was announced earlier this year.

In joining Alfa, Zhou will cut his ties with Alpine's junior driver program, which he had joined in 2019 with the hope of stepping up to F1 with the French outfit.

The Chinese driver had tested extensively for Alpine in two-year old machinery, and took part in an F1 practise session for the first time at this year's Austrian GP, when he took over Fernando Alonso's car.

However, with Alonso and fellow incumbent Esteban Ocon set to continue racing for Alpine next year, Zhou was obliged to look elsewhere for a seat on the 2022 grid.

Zhou and Bottas will form an all-new lineup for Alfa Romeo next year, with the pair replacing Antonio Giovinazzi and the retiring Kimi Raikkonen.

News of Zhou's move to Alfa was welcomed by many within the F1 paddock, given the Shanghai native's potential to raise the profile of the sport in the lucrative Chinese market.

"This is fantastic news for F1 and the millions of passionate Chinese fans that now have a home hero to cheer all year long," said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"Zhou is an incredible talent and he will be a fantastic addition to the amazing grid we have and he will entertain and keep all our Chinese fans excited in 2022."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     