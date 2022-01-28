All about the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Looking back at China's achievements at Winter Olympics in the past 42 years.
The 2022 Winter Olympics, which coincide with China's Spring Festival, will be held in three competition zones: downtown Beijing, Yanqing in suburban Beijing and Zhangjiakou.
Three Olympic Villages officially opened their doors to athletes on January 27, eight days before the opening ceremony.
