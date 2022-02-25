News / Sport

Chinese Paralympians ready for Beijing 2022

Xinhua
  21:14 UTC+8, 2022-02-25       0
After 55 days of training, 33 athletes of Chinese Paralympic cross-country skiing and biathlon teams left for Beijing on Friday morning.
Xinhua
  21:14 UTC+8, 2022-02-25       0

After 55 days of training, 33 athletes of Chinese Paralympic cross-country skiing and biathlon teams left for Beijing on Friday morning at the Baiyin National Snow Event Training Base in northwest China's Gansu Province.

The athletes have gathered in Baiyin City since early January. Both athletes and coaches are eager to make breakthroughs in the coming big event.

The coming event makes Guo Yujie and her teammates excited. Guo said that she will join both cross-country skiing and biathlon in Beijing Paralympic Winter Games.

"I will try my best to achieve a satisfactory result. I hope that all athletes can get honors," said Guo, adding that she will fight for her motherland at this home game.

During the past 55 days, all athletes took training courses from sunrise to dusk. The whole team didn't even take a day off during the Chinese New Year holiday.

Zhu Dewen, head coach of Chinese Paralympic cross-country skiing and biathlon teams, indicated that the ski track in Baiyin was very similar to the venue of the Beijing Paralympic Winter Games.

"Training on this track will improve athletes' sports performance," said Zhu.

The 33 Chinese Paralympic athletes will compete in 38 medal events in cross-country skiing and biathlon at Beijing 2022.

Many local people came to the base and held a short farewell ceremony. Some of them played the Taiping Drum as an intangible Chinese cultural heritage with their best wishes for the teams.

Li Jianrong, a citizen of Baiyin City, has come to the base and skied several times during the past few days. She said that she was always proud to see athletes take training courses at the base.

"Beijing 2022 helped many of my family members enjoy the winter sports," said Li, adding that she was touched by the hard work of the athletes and coaches.

China will send 96 Paralympic athletes to Beijing 2022, which is the largest-ever Chinese delegation for the Winter Games.

It is the sixth time for China to take part in the Paralympic Winter Games.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     