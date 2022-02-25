Chinese Paralympians ready for Beijing 2022

After 55 days of training, 33 athletes of Chinese Paralympic cross-country skiing and biathlon teams left for Beijing on Friday morning.

After 55 days of training, 33 athletes of Chinese Paralympic cross-country skiing and biathlon teams left for Beijing on Friday morning at the Baiyin National Snow Event Training Base in northwest China's Gansu Province.

The athletes have gathered in Baiyin City since early January. Both athletes and coaches are eager to make breakthroughs in the coming big event.

The coming event makes Guo Yujie and her teammates excited. Guo said that she will join both cross-country skiing and biathlon in Beijing Paralympic Winter Games.

"I will try my best to achieve a satisfactory result. I hope that all athletes can get honors," said Guo, adding that she will fight for her motherland at this home game.

During the past 55 days, all athletes took training courses from sunrise to dusk. The whole team didn't even take a day off during the Chinese New Year holiday.

Zhu Dewen, head coach of Chinese Paralympic cross-country skiing and biathlon teams, indicated that the ski track in Baiyin was very similar to the venue of the Beijing Paralympic Winter Games.

"Training on this track will improve athletes' sports performance," said Zhu.

The 33 Chinese Paralympic athletes will compete in 38 medal events in cross-country skiing and biathlon at Beijing 2022.

Many local people came to the base and held a short farewell ceremony. Some of them played the Taiping Drum as an intangible Chinese cultural heritage with their best wishes for the teams.

Li Jianrong, a citizen of Baiyin City, has come to the base and skied several times during the past few days. She said that she was always proud to see athletes take training courses at the base.

"Beijing 2022 helped many of my family members enjoy the winter sports," said Li, adding that she was touched by the hard work of the athletes and coaches.

China will send 96 Paralympic athletes to Beijing 2022, which is the largest-ever Chinese delegation for the Winter Games.

It is the sixth time for China to take part in the Paralympic Winter Games.