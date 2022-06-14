News / Sport

Hong Kong to play at Asian Cup for first time since 1968

AFP
  18:23 UTC+8, 2022-06-14       0
Hong Kong celebrated a slice of history on Tuesday after reaching the Asian Cup for the first time since 1968.
AFP
  18:23 UTC+8, 2022-06-14       0
Hong Kong to play at Asian Cup for first time since 1968
Imaginechina

Hong Kong men's football team on a training session

Hong Kong celebrated a slice of history on Tuesday after reaching the Asian Cup for the first time since 1968.

The Chinese territory will play India later in the day in their final qualifier for next year's regional showpiece but went through beforehand thanks to a 4-0 win for the Palestinians over the Philippines.

The big win sent the Palestinians through and they took several other teams with them including India and Hong Kong.

Hong Kong qualified despite the domestic league being put on hold after Covid cases surged in the city of 7.5 million people earlier this year.

There was also a Covid outbreak in the squad in India during recent qualifiers.

"We did it," Hong Kong midfielder Wong Wai wrote on Instagram, while team-mate Leung Kwun-chung posted: "We are in the history."

Next year's Asian Cup was scheduled to be held in China but they pulled out of staging the tournament because of Covid.

Asian football chiefs are now looking for a new host.

Top regional sides including Japan, South Korea, Australia and reigning champions Qatar had already qualified, as have China.

Source: AFP   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     