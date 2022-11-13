Zhang Weili reclaims UFC strawweight champion

Zhang Weili reclaimed her UFC strawweight champion on Saturday night at the Madison Square Garden in New York City by defeating two-time title holder Carla Esparza.

"I have many ways to finish the fight, submission is only one of them," Zhang said after becoming the third UFC female fighter to regain the strawweight belt.

"Today is my dream come true," zhang said.

Zhang stopped the two-time title holder Esparza by submission by a rear-naked choke at 1:05 of Round 2 when a takedown by Esparza led to a reversal by Zhang. The former champion took Esparza's back and sunk in the fight-ending submission.

Zhang became the first Asian to win the UFC title in 2019. Losing her belt to Rose Namajunas in 2021, Zhang struggled back this year with a knockout over Joanna Jedrzejczyk in June.