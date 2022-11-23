﻿
Ronaldo to leave Manchester United immediately

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect, announced the English Premier League side on Tuesday.
In this file photo taken on October 27, 2022, Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the UEFA Europa League Group E football match between Manchester United and Sheriff Tiraspol, at Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, north-west England.

Ronaldo, 37, rejoined United last August, but could hardly make the starting lineup under the reign of head coach Erik ten Hag since the Dutchman arrived at Old Trafford this season.

Ahead of the World Cup, Ronaldo criticized both the club and the manager publicly in an interview which led to the decision on Tuesday.

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future," read the statement.

"Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

Ronaldo is currently with Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar. Their opening match against Ghana is scheduled on Thursday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
