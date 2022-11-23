COVID-19 in Shanghai: 68 local infections, 55 imported cases

Meanwhile, one confirmed patient and 17 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported 15 locally transmitted confirmed cases, 53 local asymptomatic infections, five imported confirmed cases and 50 imported asymptomatic infections for Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Local confirmed cases

The first patient tested positive in a routine PCR screening.

The second to eighth patients were put under quarantine after arriving from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The ninth to 12th patients are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 13th to 14th patients are both close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 15th patient is a close contact of a previous infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first case tested positive in a routine PCR screening.

The second to 10th cases are close contacts of the above-mentioned first case and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 11th to 31st cases were put under quarantine after arriving from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 32nd to 34th cases were put under quarantine after receiving alerts from health authorities in other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 35th to 44th cases are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 45th to 49th cases are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 50th to 53rd cases are close contacts of previous infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 15 from Uganda via Ethiopia.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from Canada.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from Thailand.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from Germany via Austria.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 20 from the United Kingdom.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 126 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case, a Chinese, and the second case, an American, arrived on November 17 from the United States.



The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from Singapore.

The fourth to ninth cases, all Chinese, and the 10th case, an American, arrived at the local airport on November 17 from the US.

The 11th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from New Zealand.



The 12th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from the US.

The 13th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 18 from Canada.

The 14th case, a Chinese departing from Niger, and the 15th case, a Chinese departing from France, arrived at the local airport on November 18 from France.

The 16th case is an American who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from the US.



The 17th case, a Chinese, and the 18th case, a Thai, arrived at the local airport on November 19 from Thailand.

The 19th case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from China's Taiwan.



The 20th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from Sweden via Austria.

The 21st case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from Singapore.

The 22nd and 23rd cases, both Chinese, and the 24th case, a Mexican, arrived at the local airport on November 19 from the US.

The 25th and 26th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 20 from the UK.



The 27th case, a Chinese, and the 28th case, an American, arrived at the local airport on November 20 from the US.

The 29th case, a Chinese departing from Vietnam, and the 30th case, a Chinese departing from Malaysia, arrived at the local airport on November 20 from Malaysia.

The 31st to 33rd cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 20 from South Korea.

The 34th and 35th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 20 from Canada.

The 36th and 37th cases are both Japanese who arrived at the local airport on November 20 from Japan.

The 38th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 20 from Vanuatu via New Zealand.

The 39th and 40th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 20 from Russia.

The 41st case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 20 from the US.

The 42nd to 50th cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 20 from Germany via Finland.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 816 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



From July 3 to November 22, there were 255 local confirmed cases, 234 were discharged upon recovery and 45 are still hospitalized. A total of 1,620 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,634 imported cases, 5,591 have been discharged upon recovery and 43 are still hospitalized.