Japan stuns four-time champion Germany 2-1 in World Cup
23:22 UTC+8, 2022-11-23 0
Japan scored twice in a space of eight minutes to shock four-time champion Germany 2-1 in a World Cup Group E game on Wednesday.
It was the second stunner in Doha since Saudi Arabia came from one goal down to upset Argentina 2-1 in a similar drama on Tuesday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
