﻿
News / Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr FC

Xinhua
  11:24 UTC+8, 2022-12-31       0
Al Nassr Football Club from Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that it has officially signed 37-year-old Portugese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo until 2025.
Xinhua
  11:24 UTC+8, 2022-12-31       0
Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr FC
AFP

A handout picture released by Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr football club on their Twitter account shows Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo being presented with the club's number seven jersey by club president Musalli Al-Muammar in Madrid on December 30, 2022, upon signing for the Saudi Arabian club.

Al Nassr Football Club from Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that it has officially signed 37-year-old Portugese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo until 2025.

"History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome Cristiano to your new home," the club based in Riyadh said on its official social media account.

Media reports have claimed that Ronaldo could be more than US$200 million a year in West Asia. "I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia," said the Portugese captain, who will leave major European leagues for the first time in his career.

As an iconic figure of European football, Ronaldo have won five UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid and Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also lifted Portugal national team's first European Championship trophy in 2016.

Ronaldo terminated his contract with Manchester United in November this year after he harshly criticized the club's head coach Erik ten Hag and management team in an explosive interview. Later he experienced a disappointing FIFA World Cup in Qatar as he only scored one goal and Portugal lost to Morocco in the quarterfinals.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     