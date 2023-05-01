Shenzhen beat Zhejiang to lead CBA semifinals 2-1

The Shenzhen Aviators defeated the Zhejiang Golden Bulls 98-81 at home, taking a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five semifinals of the 2022-2023 CBA playoffs on Sunday.

After a decisive fourth quarter, the Shenzhen Aviators defeated the Zhejiang Golden Bulls 98-81 at home, taking a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five semifinals of the 2022-2023 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) playoffs on Sunday.

The teams played a neck-and-neck game until the final minutes of the third quarter when Shenzhen built a five-point advantage, thanks to Shen Zijie's free throws, leading 64-59 into the last quarter.

Zhejiang kept the hope of a comeback alive when they reduced the deficit to 68-66 in the early phase of the fourth quarter. However, the hosts soon responded with five consecutive points, highlighted by a three-pointer from veteran Zhou Peng, giving Shenzhen a 73-66 lead.

The hosts further expanded their advantage as Shen Zijie and Jared Sullinger dominated the paint. Sullinger's free throw helped Shenzhen secure a double-digit lead for the first time during the game (84-73). After Zhou Peng scored another three-pointer off Shen's assist, Shenzhen surged to a 93-80 lead with less than two minutes remaining and never looked back.

"We knew that Zhejiang was a tough team and wouldn't give up easily, so we prepared for this before the clash," Shen Zijie said after the game, adding that they made the most of their height advantage and successfully controlled the rebounds.

Sullinger scored a game-high 23 points, while Shen and He Xining added 22 and 20 respectively for Shenzhen. Shenzhen also won the rebound battle 51-42 over their opponents.

The two teams will face each other in Shenzhen on Tuesday night for the fourth game.