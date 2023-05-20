Shanghai Port beat Meizhou, Henan taste first win in CSL

Shanghai Port beat Meizhou Hakka 2-0 to go on a three-game winning streak in the 2023 Chinese Super League (CSL) on Saturday.

Lv Wenjun broke the deadlock for Shanghai Port in the 26th minute after receiving former Espanyol forward Wu Lei's pass, and Wu scored in the 90th minute to seal the victory.

With the win, Shanghai Port stay at the top of the table with 20 points.

Serbian forward Nemanja Covic's headed home in the 44th minute to help Henan FC edge Dalian Pro 1-0, which was their first win in the 2023 season.

Elsewhere, Tianjin Jinmen Tiger tied Shandong Taishan 3-3.