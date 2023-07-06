﻿
F1 returns to Shanghai: thrilling 2024 season unveiled

Formula One is roaring back to Shanghai next year as a record 24-race schedule for the 2024 season was announced on Wednesday.
Shanghai International Circuit is set to host the Chinese Grand Prix in the 2024 season from April 19 to 21, city sports bureau confirmed.

The Shanghai race has been scheduled but then cancelled because of the pandemic for four straight years since 2020.

"I believe this calendar strikes the right balance between traditional races and new and existing venues," said Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Several races have been shuffled as F1 moves "towards greater calendar regionalisation, reducing logistical burdens and making the season more sustainable".

Japan has been brought forward to April, "in the heart of the country's beautiful cherry blossom season", said an F1 statement.

Azerbaijan shifted back to September, with Qatar moved to just before the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi in early December.

"This calendar creates a better flow of races in certain regions," the statement added.

