Chengdu Universiade | Things about Chengdu University Games

Here is a background profile of the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu.
The Slogan of the 31st FISU World University Games is "Chengdu Makes Dreams Come True."

Here is a background profile of the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu.

When and Where

The 31st FISU World University Games is set to run from July 28 to August 8 in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, becoming the third city in the Chinese mainland to host the biennial Summer Universiade, following Beijing in 2001 and Shenzhen in 2011.

The opening ceremony will take place in the Dong'an Lake Sports Park on Friday evening.

Aerial photo of the main stadium of Chengdu Universiade in Dong'an Lake Sports Park

Slogan, Mascot & Logo

Slogan - "Chengdu Makes Dreams Come True."

Mascot - A panda called Rongbao will serve as the mascot. Rongbao appears with a torch in his hand. Rongbao's facial feature also resemble the style of make-up used in Sichuan's traditional opera.

Logo - The main part of the logo is developed from the letter "U", in line with the FISU logo. It also evokes inspiration from the sunbird, a symbol of ancient Sichuan culture, which embodies people's desire and resolve to better themselves.

As the Games' opening approaches, the mascot Rongbao, inspired by the giant panda "Zhima," has gained immense popularity.

Sports

The Chengdu Universiade will feature 269 events across 18 sports, including 15 compulsory sports, namely archery, artistic gymnastics, athletics, badminton, basketball, diving, fencing, judo, rhythmic gymnastics, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball and water polo, as well as three optional sports chosen by the host country - rowing, shooting, and Wushu.

Torch & Torch Relay

Taken from Chengdu's abbreviation "Rong", the name of the Chengdu Universiade torch "Ronghuo" also implies "integration" and "inclusiveness" in Chinese.

The front side of the torch features a giant panda, with its top incorporating Chengdu's city image of "Sun and Immortal Birds" and its side looking like the Bronze Standing Figure from the Sanxingdui Ruins. The flame above the torch is in the shape of "31", denoting the 31st edition of the Universiade.

After collecting the flame in Turin, Italy, host city of the first FISU World University Games, a launch ceremony of the torch relay for the 31st FISU Summer World University Games was held at the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport on June 8.

The flame was then transferred to Beijing on June 10 for a torch relay involving five cities: Beijing; Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang Province; Shenzhen; Chongqing; and Yibin, Sichuan Province.

The flame will return to Chengdu and light the main cauldron of the Universiade when it officially opens on July 28.

The Chengdu Universiade torch relay, which lasts 49 days and involves 800 torchbearers, is successfully completed on July 26 after the torch travelled through 25 colleges and universities across the country and Dong'an Lake Sports Park in Chengdu.

Venues

The sporting events of the Chengdu Universiade will take place in 27 competition venues, a combination of brand new structures and existing ones.

Located on the campus of Chengdu University, the Chengdu University Games Village is the first of its kind to be based on university campus since the inauguration of the FISU Summer World University Games.

The Village can accommodate approximately 11,000 people. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, it offers top-notch services in catering, fitness, commerce, leisure, and cultural exchanges, including autonomous driving bus and latest AI interpreting services.

Team China

China's delegation for the Chengdu Universiade comprises over 700 members, including 411 athletes from over 100 universities across the country who will compete in all the sports.

The average age of athletes is 22.9 years old. Among the 206 male athletes and 205 female athletes, 387 will make their debuts at the summer Universiade in Chengdu. 344 are representing China for the first time at an international multi-sport event, and 34 have participated in the Olympics.

Chengdu Universiade | Things about Chengdu University Games

The Chinese delegation attends the opening ceremony of the FISU Games Village on July 22.

