France's Marchand wins 3rd individual gold at Fukuoka swimming worlds

Leon Marchand of France won the men's 200m medley title here on Thursday to become the first swimmer to clinch three individual golds at the Fukuoka World Aquatics Championships.
Gold medallist France's Leon Marchand celebrates during the men's 200m individual final medal ceremony.

Leon Marchand of France won the men's 200m medley title here on Thursday to become the first swimmer to clinch three individual golds at the Fukuoka World Aquatics Championships.

Marchand, the 200m butterfly and 400m medley winner, touched home first in a European record of one minute and 54.82 seconds.

Britain's Duncan Scott took silver in 1:55.95 and his compatriot Tom Dean, the Tokyo Olympic 200m freestyle champion, finished third in 1:56.07.

