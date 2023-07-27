China's Qin enters men's 200m breastroke final, on track for his 4th gold

China's Qin Haiyang was on track to winning his fourth after reaching the men's 200m breaststroke final here on Thursday.

China's Qin Haiyang, who has secured three gold medals at the World Aquatics Championships, was on track to winning his fourth after reaching the men's 200m breaststroke final here on Thursday.

Yet, Qin, who has claimed the 50m and 100m breaststroke double and a mixed medley relay title, will face an uphill challenge in the 200m final on Friday night.

He was beaten into second place in his group by defending champion and world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook of Australia, who led the pool in two minutes and 7.27 seconds.

Qin swam in 2:07.70, 0.43 seconds behind.

"I am not over-excited thinking of the three golds," Qin said. "Nobody can bring the golds with you all the time. I am really looking forward to the 200m gold and I will try my best to win it."

He said he will have the chance to win if he concentrates on his own race.