China's Zheng rallies past Venus Williams in Cincinnati

Zheng Qinwen defeated Venus Williams in the second round of the Western & Southern Open 2023 in Cincinnati, the United States on Wednesday.
Zheng Qinwen defeated Venus Williams in the second round of the Western & Southern Open 2023 in Cincinnati, the United States on Wednesday.

China's Zheng Qinwen is set to face world No. 1 Iga Swiatek after making a strong comeback to defeat seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, the United States on Wednesday.

After losing the first set and trailing in the early part of the second, Zheng rallied to secure 11 consecutive games, ultimately clinching a 1-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory over the 43-year-old Williams.

"It's special to play against Venus," remarked Zheng, becoming the third player from the Chinese mainland, following Li Na and Zhang Shuai, to make it to the last 16 of the tournament in the past decade.

Swiatek has a record of three wins in her past encounters with Zheng.

"It won't be easy to beat Iga because she has long maintained world No. 1. I will give my best to pull through," Zheng stated.

