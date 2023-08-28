﻿
News / Sport

Shanghai Port player Cai fined for improper remarks

Xinhua
  13:33 UTC+8, 2023-08-28       0
Chinese Super League club Shanghai Port announced on Sunday night that their midfielder Cai Huikang has been fined 20,000 yuan (US$2,780) for making improper remarks about fans.
Xinhua
  13:33 UTC+8, 2023-08-28       0

Chinese Super League club Shanghai Port announced on Sunday night that their midfielder Cai Huikang has been fined 20,000 yuan (US$2,780) for making improper remarks about fans.

A significant number of home fans turned their backs on the Shanghai team, expressing their frustration, after the hosts' 3-2 loss to Thailand's BG Pathum United in an AFC Champions League playoff on Tuesday, a defeat which prevented Shanghai from advancing to the group stage of the elite Asian clubs competition.

"My son asked me why they turned their back on us. I told him a white lie. I said, 'they were probably checking which bulb above has burnt out,'" Cai wrote on social media after the game.

His remarks sparked criticism from local fans with a notable Shanghai fan group accusing him of being deceptive, which prompted the Shanghai club to take action.

Cai's post-game remarks "had hurt the fans' feelings," the club said in the statement.

Cai has extended a public apology before the release of the club's statement.

"I apologize to our fans for what I said and wrote. Sorry for making your life harder on a sad day," he said.

"The players and the coaching staff were very disappointed and sad at the loss. I was then gripped by rashness and anger," he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     