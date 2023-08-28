Explore local flower market and delve into art of flower arrangement

In this episode of "Shine Bright with Arina", she delves into the delicate artistry of flower arrangements for your home and how to add your personal touch.

Flowers possess the enchanting ability to transform any environment, infusing it with a symphony of beauty, fragrance and color. Beyond their visual allure, the delicate blooms wield the power to influence our emotions, sculpting our moods and uplifting our spirits. In this episode of "Shine Bright with Arina", we delve into the delicate artistry of flower arrangements for your home.



The language of color

Color stands as a foundational expressive principle in the realm of floral design. It serves as a powerful tool, endowing each bouquet with a unique identity, perfectly aligned with its intended purpose. Notably, color holds the remarkable ability to influence our emotions, subtly shaping our mood – vibrant shades infuse an energizing effect, while pastels offer a serene and calming aura.



When crafting a flower arrangement, a thoughtful approach to color becomes paramount. Employing the principles of color harmony and coordination, we draw inspiration from Itten's color circle, a timeless guide that aids us in achieving visual equilibrium. Nature, the ultimate artist, generously blends a myriad of colors for us. Our task is to honor its artistry by aligning our palette with its boundless creativity.

Within the realm of floral design, a tapestry of color harmonies awaits our exploration:

Pastel Harmony

Harmony of Contrast

Monochromatic Harmony

Triadic Harmony

Equilateral Triangle Harmony

Then when you decide what color design you like, you need to pick the flowers. Start with your primary flowers, followed by some accent blooms, decorative elements, and, if desired, a touch of greenery.

Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

Flower arrangement

Before delving into the art of flower arrangement, take a deliberate and thoughtful approach to prepare your floral ensemble. Begin by filling a vase with refreshing cold water, either opting for the embrace of pristine, filtered liquid or allowing tap water to sit first, freeing any lingering chlorine vapors.

Shapes and balance of symmetry and asymmetry

In the world of floral design, the circle takes center stage – a shape that combines flatness and volume in a harmonious way. This shape is a popular choice for enhancing the atmosphere of your home. However, there are other options worth considering, including the triangle, L-shape, and the intriguing S-shape, often referred to as the "Hogarth line." This artistic technique was first introduced in the book "The Analysis of Beauty" by British artist William Hogarth. He described the undulating, serpentine line as having a special quality of enhancing beauty.

The interplay between symmetry and asymmetry adds an interesting dynamic to floral design. Symmetrical compositions bring a sense of formality and precision, making them well-suited for grand spaces and important occasions. On the other hand, asymmetrical arrangements convey a more relaxed and natural feel, reflecting how plants grow in the wild. Asymmetrical groupings allow you to explore the composition freely with your eyes, while symmetrical designs draw your attention towards the center.

Next, direct your attention to the blooms themselves, engaging in a delicate dance of transformation. Gently sculpt the stems, adorning them with a graceful slant, and grant the gift of graceful exposure by delicately parting them from their lower leaves. With a sense of reverence, nestle these refined stems into the watery haven you have diligently readied. To ensure an enduring display of vibrancy, adopt the daily ritual of stem trimming and the periodic refreshment of water, nurturing the bouquet's longevity.

With the prelude now complete, the artistry of arrangement unfurls. As you guide the blossoms into their harmonious alignment, leave spaces that allow each bloom to breathe and converse within their aqueous sanctuary. Harnessing the language of texture, weave a tactile tapestry that beckons both the eye and the touch.

Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

The canvas of flower arranging is one of personal expression, a testament to an individual's artistic spirit. While the shared principles stand as steadfast guides, feel emboldened to explore the realm of experimentation, shaping and coloring the tableau as your creative vision dictates. Feel free to do whatever you like to do, however you want. They are flowers, they don't require a lot of work to look good.