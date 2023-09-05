China's Zheng topples Jabeur to reach US Open last eight

China's Zheng Qinwen thrashed fifth seed and last year's US Open runner-up Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-4 on Monday to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

The 20-year-old Zheng meets Aryna Sabalenka, who is set to become the new world number one, or Russian 13th seed Daria Kasatkina in the last eight.

"Right now I feel just super happy and excited to play in a big stadium. I had a really good performance today," said Zheng, the 23rd seed.

"Ons is a fantastic player and really tough to beat. It's a really impressive win for me.

"I know my game has to be aggressive. A couple of times during the match I was a little bit defensive and she broke me.

"I told myself I had to take the match (into my own hands)."

Zheng is China's first US Open quarterfinalist since Wang Qiang in 2019. Two-time major champion Li Na reached the semifinals in New York in 2013 and Peng Shuai did the same a year later.

Jabeur's latest quest for a maiden Grand Slam title fizzled out in an error-riddled display from a player whose US Open campaign has been disrupted by a flu virus.

The Tunisian lost the 2022 final to Iga Swiatek and has also finished runner-up at Wimbledon the past two years.