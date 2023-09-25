15-year-old soars to China's first Asiad skateboarding gold

Youngsters upstage veterans in the skateboarding park finals as China pockets its first gold medal in the sport at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday.

Fifteen-year-old Chen Ye won the men's gold medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games skateboarding park finals on Monday. It was the Chinese national team's first skateboarding gold at a large-scale global competition.

In front of a young and excited crowd at Qiantang Roller Sports Center, Chen and Japan's Kusaki Hinano, also 15, won golds in the men's and women's finals, respectively.

Ti Gong

"Initially, (I found) skateboarding very exciting and thrilling, and I felt very happy after I executed each trick," recalled Chen, the surprise gold medalist.

"Piano or other hobbies, I felt they were a bit boring," the youngster added.

The women's silver and bronze medals went to 20-year-old Li Yujuan and 15-year-old Mao Jiasi, both from China.

Ti Gong

Two seasoned Japanese skateboarders, Nagahara Yuro and 2018 Asian Games champion Sasaoka Kensuke, who are well-known internationally, had to settle for silver and bronze, respectively, in the men's competition.

Both gold medalists put down three virtually flawless runs, with Chen winding up with the best score of 84.41 points in the men's final.

As a sport predominantly played by youth, the competition's youngest entry was Mazel Paris Alegado of the Philippines, who turned nine in March. She finished seventh in the women's park final.