China retains women's 3x3 basketball title at Hangzhou Asiad

China overcame an early scare to crush Mongolia 21-12 to retain its women's 3x3 basketball title at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday.

"We won this precious gold medal on the National Day, which is a special honor for us. I am really delighted that my parents came to cheer for me," said Wan Jiyuan, who scored a game-high nine points.

It looked as if China may have faced a tough challenge after Mongolia's Ariuntsetseg scored two points with a long-range effort, but they were unable to find much attacking rhythm.

Wan and Chen Mingling scored consecutive points in the paint to help China pull away after the game was tied at 6-6. Meanwhile, Mongolia quickly reached seven fouls, gifting China free throw opportunities.

"Mongolia's tactics were more mature than those of other teams. They are very skilled in shooting. We took the initiative to launch attacks from the inside and then moved outward," said Wan, who made two free throws with one minute and 39 seconds remaining to seal the win for China.

"It was a really tough game. We made a few mistakes, but we are happy to have made it to the final and claim the silver medal," Ariuntsetseg said.

Elsewhere, Japan thrashed Chinese Taipei 21-13 to take the bronze medal.