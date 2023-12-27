News / Sport

Sports authority urges social support for Citizen's Games

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:39 UTC+8, 2023-12-27       0
The 4th Shanghai Citizen's Games will be held from April to November in 2024, with communities being encouraged to get involved in the organization of the sports event.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:39 UTC+8, 2023-12-27       0

The 4th Shanghai Citizen's Games will be held from April to November in 2024, organizing both competitive and non-competitive events and activities for the public.

Jointly organized by the city's sports, education authorities and trade unions, the Games have been held every four years since 2012, with the aim of improving residents' physical fitness and increasing social participation in sports activities.

The 4th Shanghai Citizen's Games will set 80 competitive items, as well as 40 city-level and 16 district-level non-competitive activities.

Sports authority urges social support for Citizen's Games
Ti Gong

Olympic champion diver Wu Minxia (second right), chess master Ni Hua (second left) and amateur basketball player Jiang Xianyong (right) have been named ambassadors of the 4th Shanghai Citizen's Games.

The competitive items will feature a complete system from preliminary rounds, neighborhood and district selections to the finals. The city-level brand activities will recruit joint organizers from all walks of society in the form of a bidding.

During Wednesday's promotion seminar for the Games, the city's sports authority invited local sports associations, organizations, businesses, and other social agencies to help organize the Games.

The opening ceremony of the Games is scheduled in April. More competition and regulation details will be announced later.

Sports authority urges social support for Citizen's Games
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Citizen's Games and the Shanghai Amateur Games feature varied sports items, involving residents of all age groups.

Apart from the Citizen's Games, communities are also being encouraged to get involved in the organization of the annual Shanghai Amateur Games.

According to the sports authority, the 2023 Shanghai Amateur Games have organized nearly 7,900 online and offline sporting competitions and activities. The offline events have attracted the participation of over 5.2 million people, with 249 social organizations and enterprises named joint organizers or partners.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     