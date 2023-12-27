Sports authority urges social support for Citizen's Games

The 4th Shanghai Citizen's Games will be held from April to November in 2024, with communities being encouraged to get involved in the organization of the sports event.

The 4th Shanghai Citizen's Games will be held from April to November in 2024, organizing both competitive and non-competitive events and activities for the public.

Jointly organized by the city's sports, education authorities and trade unions, the Games have been held every four years since 2012, with the aim of improving residents' physical fitness and increasing social participation in sports activities.

The 4th Shanghai Citizen's Games will set 80 competitive items, as well as 40 city-level and 16 district-level non-competitive activities.

The competitive items will feature a complete system from preliminary rounds, neighborhood and district selections to the finals. The city-level brand activities will recruit joint organizers from all walks of society in the form of a bidding.

During Wednesday's promotion seminar for the Games, the city's sports authority invited local sports associations, organizations, businesses, and other social agencies to help organize the Games.

The opening ceremony of the Games is scheduled in April. More competition and regulation details will be announced later.

Apart from the Citizen's Games, communities are also being encouraged to get involved in the organization of the annual Shanghai Amateur Games.

According to the sports authority, the 2023 Shanghai Amateur Games have organized nearly 7,900 online and offline sporting competitions and activities. The offline events have attracted the participation of over 5.2 million people, with 249 social organizations and enterprises named joint organizers or partners.