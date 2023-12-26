﻿
New Year's Eve activities at historic Wuzhen watertown

A series of activities and events are proceeding in Wuzhen through January 3, 2024, to celebrate the 2024 New Year.
A series of activities and events are on in Wuzhen through January 3, 2024, to celebrate the 2024 New Year.

The activities include a "Sleepless Night of Drama Cafe," a "2024 New Year's Eve Party," and a "New Year's Eve Bonfire Carnival," and will be held consecutively.

Wuzhen, which has a history of over 6,000 years, has kept its original look and lifestyle as an ancient watertown. The well-preserved 16th-century architecture and stone bridges provide a great setting for theater, literature, and art performances.

Eastern and Western cultures are intertwined in Wuzhen, allowing tourists to experience special New Year rituals.

For those young people who are now under great pressure, these New Year's rituals are more than eating and revelry, but rather, a spiritual journey away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

From December 30 to 1 January 1, 2024, the "New Year Bonfire Carnival" will be held at Wu Village, where visitors can gather around a bonfire in the evening for dancing and singing.

On December 31, lovers of drama and literature are able to participate in Literary Salons where they can read screenplays, appreciate drama, listen to ballads, and experience the slow-paced lifestyle of Wuzhen.

The dragon and lion dance performance, bonfire party, and the New Year Gala will provide a festival atmosphere for those who have long forgotten the traditional ways of celebrating the New Year.

If you go

By train: Take a high-speed train from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station or Shanghai South Railway Station to Jiaxing City, and then transfer to a bus or taxi to Wuzhen. You can also take a direct shuttle bus from the Jiaxing Bus Center to Wuzhen.

By bus: Take a long-distance bus from Shanghai East Bus Station Station to Wuzhen.

By car: Wuzhen is about 120 kilometers from Shanghai and the trip takes around two hours by car.

For more details, check www.ewuzhen.com.

﻿
