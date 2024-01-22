News / Sport

Ruthless Zheng reaches first career quarterfinal at Australian Open

Xinhua
  20:50 UTC+8, 2024-01-22       0
China's top-ranked player Zheng Qinwen raced into her first Australian Open quarterfinal after a ruthless straight sets victory over unseeded Oceane Dodin on Monday.
Xinhua
  20:50 UTC+8, 2024-01-22       0
Ruthless Zheng reaches first career quarterfinal at Australian Open
Ti Gong

Qinwen Zheng of China in action during her 4th round match against Oceane Dodin of France at the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, 22 January 2024.

China's top-ranked player Zheng Qinwen raced into her first Australian Open quarterfinal after a ruthless straight sets victory over unseeded Oceane Dodin on Monday.

The 12th seed Zheng lit up the night session at Rod Laver Arena with a masterclass 6-0, 6-3 victory in 59 minutes as she showed no nerves in her first fourth round appearance at Melbourne Park.

Zheng stormed out of the blocks in a flawless first set performance where she hit the lines with precision and left Frenchwoman Dodin flustered. Zheng hit 11 winners to claim the first set in just 24 minutes and she kept her foot on the gas in an ominous performance.

The 21-year-old Zheng next plays unseeded Russian Anna Kalinskaya as expectations build for Chinese tennis' biggest star. Zheng is the only seeded player left in her half of the draw after a slew of upsets in what has been an unpredictable tournament.

Zheng had never made it past the second round in her two previous trips to Melbourne Park, but she arrived with high hopes after a breakout season last year yielded two titles and a spectacular quarterfinal run at the US Open.

Zheng is hoping to emulate her hero Li Na, who memorably won the Australian Open title a decade ago.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Li Na
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     