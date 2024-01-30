Russian figure skater Valieva banned for doping, ROC loses Olympic gold

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva received a four-year doping ban on Monday, effectively stripping the ROC of its gold medal in the team event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva received a four-year doping ban on Monday, effectively stripping the Russian Olympic Committee of its gold medal in the team event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games nearly two years after the competition.



In its long-awaited ruling, the highest court in sport found Valieva guilty of committing an anti-doping rule violation.

"Kamila Valieva is found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation and sanctioned with a four-year period of ineligibility commencing on December 25, 2021," the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said.

The court added that all of Valieva's competitive results achieved since that date are voided, including the gold medal she helped ROC win in the team event at the 2022 Games.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), one of the parties that brought the case to CAS, welcomed the decision, describing it as a victory for fair sport.

"I think for WADA and for clean sport, it means that after following due process a fair result to all athletes has been rendered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport," WADA director general Olivier Niggli told Reuters.

"Even though the process might be a bit tortuous, the end result has been and is to the satisfaction of the clean athletes.

"It's been a long, long case and we acknowledge the fact that it took a long time to get resolved.

"But we had to appeal this case from a decision initially that basically cleared the athlete of any fault.

"CAS has agreed with our position, which we are pleased with."

Russian athletes already faced scrutiny at the 2022 Games over separate doping sanctions and competed in Beijing as ROC athletes, without their flag or national anthem as punishment for tampering with laboratory data that could have identified drug cheats.

Russia denied running a state-sponsored doping program.

In comments carried by RIA news agency, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed Monday's ruling as politically motivated.

'War declared' on Russian sport, ROC says

The ROC said in a statement: "In effect war has been declared on Russian sport and, as we can see, no holds are barred."



The committee said the CAS "had long since ceased" to be worthy of objectivity and impartiality.

The CAS panel determined there had been no scope for Valieva, who was 15 at the time of the offense, to be treated with more leniency than an adult found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation.

Valieva tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine, which prevents angina, at the Russian national championships in December 2021.

Her team has said the positive test could have been due to a mix-up with her grandfather's heart medication.

The result of the positive doping test was only made known a day after Valieva helped the ROC win gold in the team event in Beijing in February 2022.

Valieva, who became the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics during the team event, had been the favorite to win the singles gold but missed out on an individual medal after dropping to fourth place with an error-laden free skate.



Her suspension will be lifted in time for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Games.