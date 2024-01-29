﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

A sanctuary in the form of a traditional lane house

﻿ Yang Di
Yang Di
  20:07 UTC+8, 2024-01-29       0
When Johnny Panagiotidis and Johannes Tan had the chance to live in a newly renovated lane house, they seized the opportunity.
﻿ Yang Di
Yang Di
  20:07 UTC+8, 2024-01-29       0

Shot by Yang Di. Subtitles by Yang Di.

When Johnny Panagiotidis and Johannes Tan got the chance to live in a refurbished laneway house, they leaped at it.

The three-storey lane house in a historic lane off Nanjing Road West reflects the duo's earthy yet sophisticated style. While modernizing its interior, the cozy home retains its charm.

Tan, a Chinese Filipino who has lived in Shanghai for 14 years, works as a "head hunter" for a professional services firm that recruits senior consumer retail executives. Panagiotidis, a Greek Australian, has worked for a marketing insights consultancy agency for eight years.

A sanctuary in the form of a traditional lane house
Dong Jun

Johnny Panagiotidis and Johannes Tan enjoy living in their three-storey lane house, which retains its original beauty and character while still featuring modern design and interior.

"I suppose, like lots of expats in Shanghai, we wanted to experience living in a more traditional laneway home but didn't want to forgo all the comforts of living in a modern space," Panagiotidis said.

They desired a location near Jing'an District for their long work hours and proximity to workplaces, cafes, and eateries.

On the first day of looking, they found this perfect home on the Huangpu-Jing'an border. Most of their usual destinations are walkable or bikeable. "Once we walked in, we immediately knew we wanted to live in the space and didn't look at any others that day," he said.

Besides the sleek, basic style, the team enjoyed the house's high ceilings and sky windows, which gave it a sense of space and openness.

"The huge skylight two levels above illuminates the living space when you enter. Large skylights in the master bedroom and bathroom provide views of the sky and clouds during showers and bedtime," according to Panagiotidis.

A sanctuary in the form of a traditional lane house
Dong Jun

The house's lofty ceilings and sky windows create an airy feel.

Another great design element is the enormous wall mirror opposite the first-floor stairway, which opens up the area.

"The stairway seems two-way, so we thought it led in two directions – it's deceitful. I think the living room would be very limited without it in the narrow house."

Despite not making any functional improvements, the couple furnished the home from scratch. Tan became an interior designer because of his creativity. He paints and photographs in addition to working in business.

Tan studied several home design styles and favors Scandinavian design for its clean, uncomplicated aesthetic and natural tones and textures.

Scandinavian style is timeless, so they can reuse and reproduce if they move apartments.

A sanctuary in the form of a traditional lane house
Dong Jun

The couple picked the Scandinavian design because they prefer clean, uncomplicated, natural, earthy tones and texture.

"The rough exterior gives way to a warm, unexpected interior. The interior is so different from the outside that guests are usually shocked when they enter. The ground-floor room is brightened by mirrors and skylights," Panagiotidis said.

The ground floor consists of an open kitchen adjacent to the front door, a dining area in the center, and a living space.

"Initially, a little round table was pushed against the wall, but we felt it disrupted the flow when people moved in or out. So having it in the center made more sense."

Tan also uses the table for his workspace. There is always room where he sits, which makes him feel quite comfortable. He also had a large mirror from his former flat, which fit well against the wall.

It is good feng shui (geomantic arrangement) to put a mirror near the dining area because it is thought to help keep riches. The mirror brightens the room while also making this part appear larger.

A sanctuary in the form of a traditional lane house
Dong Jun

The round table is placed in the center of the living space for both dining and working.

A sanctuary in the form of a traditional lane house
Dong Jun

A large mirror against the wall is ideal for feng shui in the dining room. It also makes the space brighter and larger.

The furniture is generally natural in color and has organic textures. Most pieces come from Taobao.

"We were amazed at how cost-effectively you could furnish a three-level house purchasing via Taobao compared to if you did this in a city like London, New York, and Sydney," said Panagiotidis.

Tan's friend who left China gave them a 100-year-old antique piece, but most of the furniture is new. This chest has traveled across Europe and North America and now resides in China. "Not only is it decorative, but very functional too, as we can store a lot of stuff inside, which is very fitting with the Scandi style."

Tan made the artwork and travel photos. He began displaying his photographs and abstract art pieces at home.

Tan, known as JohannesLee on YouTube, is also a content creator who shares his experiences in China and his travels through his channel.

During the COVID lockdown, the painting was his little escape, and he challenged himself to paint his biggest canvas to date, which is now hanging in the master bedroom.

A sanctuary in the form of a traditional lane house
Dong Jun

Tan's painted canvas is in the master bedroom.

"We both prefer minimalism with less clutter. We both like to spend money on experiences rather than material possessions, which contributes to the space's simplicity and spaciousness. The more stuff you have, the more effort it takes to remove dust," Panagiotidis explained.

"Our home is our sanctuary. Shanghai moves at such a frenetic pace, and working in the corporate sector can be stressful at times, so you need somewhere to escape and withdraw from it all. Even on days when we've been under a lot of strain and stress at work, the instant we step in the door, we feel much more relaxed and calm. Our residence is also a place where we like to gather people, whether for brunch, dinners, or parties."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Huangpu
Nanjing Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     