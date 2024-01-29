Feature / Entertainment

Dragon-themed lanterns in shikumen lanes for Spring Festival celebration

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:25 UTC+8, 2024-01-29       0
Nine dragons-themed lanterns and installations are hidden in the shikumen lanes at The INLET in Shanghai's Hongkou District as part of the complex's Spring Festival celebrations.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:25 UTC+8, 2024-01-29       0

Lanterns of nine dragons are hidden in the shikumen (stone-gate house) lanes at The INLET, a shopping and cultural complex in Shanghai's downtown Hongkou District, inviting visitors for Spring Festival celebration activities, including lantern exhibitions, music concerts and folk culture workshops.

To celebrate the 2024 Lunar Year of Dragon, The INLET has invited nine sets of artists to tailor dragon-themed lanterns and installations for the century-old alley.

According to ancient Chinese myths, the dragon has nine sons with varied personalities and hobbies. Some like music and literature while others like weapons and adventure.

"We invited artists to imagine the dragons and give them images with skills in their respective fields," said curator Yang Weijie. "The creations are an abstract and innovative approach to the traditional culture and myths."

Dragon-themed lanterns in shikumen lanes for Spring Festival celebration
Ti Gong

Dragon-themed lanterns and installations

The lanterns and installations will be retained through March 17. Visitors can scan the information board beside each installation to know about the story behind each dragon, and take part in an interactive game to win prizes before finding all the nine dragons in the lanes.

In the myths, the dragon's eldest son Qiu Niu is a music fan. The INLET is organizing a Qiu Niu concert series, inviting the Shanghai Light Music Orchestra for performances on February 3, 14 and 25. There will also be lantern parade and mini musical shows.

Dragon-themed lanterns in shikumen lanes for Spring Festival celebration
Ti Gong

Visitors take part in a music workshop at The INLET.

On February 24 and 25, a Lantern Festival food market will be set up, featuring both traditional local snacks and imported food.

Folk culture and handcraft workshops will be organized on February 3, 14, 15, 16 and 24, covering activities like aromatherapy and fabric flower making, light weaving, and tableware painting.

Those interested can scan the QR code below for more information and registration for Spring Festival activities.

Dragon-themed lanterns in shikumen lanes for Spring Festival celebration

If you go:

Venue: The INLET 今潮8弄

Address: Intersection of Sichuan Rd N and Wujin Rd 四川北路武进路口

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Hongkou
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     