Dragon-themed lanterns in shikumen lanes for Spring Festival celebration

Nine dragons-themed lanterns and installations are hidden in the shikumen lanes at The INLET in Shanghai's Hongkou District as part of the complex's Spring Festival celebrations.

Lanterns of nine dragons are hidden in the shikumen (stone-gate house) lanes at The INLET, a shopping and cultural complex in Shanghai's downtown Hongkou District, inviting visitors for Spring Festival celebration activities, including lantern exhibitions, music concerts and folk culture workshops.



To celebrate the 2024 Lunar Year of Dragon, The INLET has invited nine sets of artists to tailor dragon-themed lanterns and installations for the century-old alley.

According to ancient Chinese myths, the dragon has nine sons with varied personalities and hobbies. Some like music and literature while others like weapons and adventure.

"We invited artists to imagine the dragons and give them images with skills in their respective fields," said curator Yang Weijie. "The creations are an abstract and innovative approach to the traditional culture and myths."

The lanterns and installations will be retained through March 17. Visitors can scan the information board beside each installation to know about the story behind each dragon, and take part in an interactive game to win prizes before finding all the nine dragons in the lanes.

In the myths, the dragon's eldest son Qiu Niu is a music fan. The INLET is organizing a Qiu Niu concert series, inviting the Shanghai Light Music Orchestra for performances on February 3, 14 and 25. There will also be lantern parade and mini musical shows.

On February 24 and 25, a Lantern Festival food market will be set up, featuring both traditional local snacks and imported food.

Folk culture and handcraft workshops will be organized on February 3, 14, 15, 16 and 24, covering activities like aromatherapy and fabric flower making, light weaving, and tableware painting.

If you go:

Venue: The INLET 今潮8弄



Address: Intersection of Sichuan Rd N and Wujin Rd 四川北路武进路口