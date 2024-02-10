News / Sport

China secures artistic swimming team free title at World Aquatics Championships

China emerged victorious in the artistic swimming team free event at the World Aquatics Championships on Friday.
With a total score of 339.7604 points, China dominated the competition, securing gold and completing a sweep of victories in three team events in Doha, following its triumphs in the acrobatic and technical events.

"Their performance fills me with excitement. I have full confidence in them, which stems from the quality of their execution and the artistic appeal of their routine," China's coach Zhang Xiaohuan remarked.

"Today marks our traditional Chinese New Year. This victory is not only a gift to the Chinese people, but also a celebration for our entire team," Zhang added.

Japan settled for silver with 315.2229 points, while the United States clinched the bronze medal with a score of 304.9021.

