Shenhua marks 30th birthday, gets ready for new CSL season

Shanghai Shenhua celebrated its 30th birthday by honoring some of its meritorious members, hoping it will inspire the football club to perform well in the upcoming Chinese Super League season with a new look.

With the 2024 CSL season kicking off on March 1, Shenhua held its expedition ceremony at Shanghai Gymnasium on Wednesday. The ceremony also served as part of the celebration for the club's 30th anniversary.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Shenhua's very first head coach Xu Genbao, nicknamed "Godfather of Shanghai football," and former captain and core player Fan Zhiyi both received Lifetime Achievement awards from the club.

"The club has encountered many ups and downs over the years," said Fan. "It has brought honors and precious memories to the city and fans, though the club is currently enduring some adjustment."

He added: "What matters most for Shenhua is its spirit of never giving up and its responsibility to the fans. This has helped the club to win its current status in the hearts of fans."

Dong Jun / SHINE

As one of the oldest football clubs after the country launched the professional league, Shenhua won the then top-tier Jia-A League in 1995, as well as the Chinese FA Cup in 1998, 2017, 2019 and 2023.

The club had its glorious moment when big-name international players, including Ivory Coast international Didier Drogba and French striker Nicolas Anelka, signed up. It also languished in the middle of the CSL standings for some years, and was taken over by state-owned Juss Sports last season, moving its home ground from Hongkou Football Stadium to Shanghai Stadium.

Shenhua finished fifth in the 16-team CSL table last season.

The club has announced four newcomers for the new season – striker Xie Pengfei, midfielder Gao Tianyi, Brazilian striker Andre Luis, and Portuguese defender Wilson Manafa.



Dong Jun / SHINE

"We still have a long way to go both in improving the team's technical and tactical level, and in strengthening the club's own professional construction," said club president Gu Jiqing.

"Last year the club was still working hard for survival. This year, we will face more expectations from all parties," he added. "We hope to find the right development path for the club as soon as possible. Only by taking each step steadily can we reach new heights."

As the 2023 FA Cup winner, Shenhua's first match in 2024 will be a Chinese Super Cup clash against city rival and 2023 CSL champion Shanghai Port on Sunday.

The match will kick off at 4pm at Hongkou Football Stadium. For safety reasons, rival fans have been advised to take different metro lines – Shenhua fans take Line 8, Port supporters use Line 3 – to reach and leave the stadium.