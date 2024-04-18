China's athletes have earned places in 165 events for Paris Olympics

With the Paris Olympic Games less than 100 days away, China's athletes are set to compete in at least 165 events across various sports.

With the Paris Olympic Games less than 100 days away, China's athletes are set to compete in at least 165 events across various sports, according to the country's General Administration of Sport.

As of Wednesday, China has secured Olympic spots in 165 events, a GAS official said.

At the recent Badminton Asia Championships, Liu Yuchen and Ou Xuanyi of China clinched a men's doubles slot for Paris 2024. This achievement makes China the only team to have secured two Olympic spots in all five badminton categories.

The country is well-represented in its traditionally strong sports, achieving nearly full representation in weightlifting, shooting, gymnastics, diving, and table tennis.

Additionally, China women's basketball, hockey, and water polo teams have all qualified for the Paris Olympics. The country's women's volleyball team is set to compete for a high enough world ranking during the 2024 Women's Volleyball Nations League starting in May.

Upcoming Olympic qualification tournaments in May and June in Shanghai and Budapest for sport climbing, skateboarding, breaking, and BMX freestyle will provide further opportunities for China's young athletes to qualify.

However, the Paris 2024 Olympics will see a reduction of 10 gold medals compared to Tokyo 2020, influencing China's medal prospects. The performance of Chinese athletes in several key events is also anticipated to be affected due to changes in the athlete lineup.

In response, the GAS official said that all the national teams have committed to maximizing the final 100 days before the Games to ensure optimal preparation as they aim for success in Paris.