Jin Xing to stage Chekov's 'The Cherry Orchard' in Shanghai

Jin's Mars Theater Group and the Jin Xing Dance Theater will premiere the play on August 16.



Ti Gong

"The Cherry Orchard" is Anton Chekhov's last play. Written in 1903, it is widely regarded as one of Chekhov's most brilliant plays, alongside "The Seagull" and "Uncle Vanya."

Debt-ridden Madame Lyubov is forced to face the harsh reality that the family's treasured cherry orchard will be auctioned off to repay the debt. The young, affluent merchant Lopakhin's grandfather was a serf in the cherry orchard. Now that Lopakhin has purchased the orchard, the cherry trees are being taken down one by one.

The play has been translated and adapted into numerous languages and staged all around the world. Many famous theater directors have staged it.

Ti Gong

Jin, who announced her remarriage to her German husband Heinz-Gerd Oidtmann last week, is no stranger to the stage; she founded the Mars Theater Group in 2021 and played two roles in her production "Sunrise."

"The Cherry Orchard" maintains her theater group's strong sense of physical expression. Jin will play the character of Madame Lyubov.

Tuminas first presented "The Cherry Orchard" in Lithuania over 30 years ago. The director was moved by the cruelty in the work.

"Death is always present in Chekhov's plays. There is no death in 'The Cherry Orchard,' but losing your house is the worst punishment," he has been quoted as saying.

Ti Gong

Directors globally have grappled with the play's dual qualities of comedy and sadness. As Tuminas once put it, "people are singing and dancing today, though tomorrow is the end of the world – this is the core of Chekhov's comedy."

During rehearsals earlier this year, Tuminas taught Chinese actors how to create sparks by combining personal characteristics with classic characters during rehearsals.

"Tuminas required actors to continuously explore the characters, use their full understanding of the roles to support their lines," Jin said.

The legendary director passed away in Italy in March at the age of 72.



Ti Gong

Performance info



Dates: August 16-17, 7:30pm; August 18, 2pm

Tickets: 80-1,280 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Culture Square 上海文化广场

Address: 597 Fuxing Rd M. 复兴中路597号