F1 Chinese Grand Prix returns, celebrating 20th anniversary

The F1 Chinese Grand Prix is making a return with a sprint race and enhanced on-site activity, celebrating its 20th anniversary.

After four years' absence, the F1 Chinese Grand Prix is finally making a return from today to Sunday, celebrating its 20th anniversary.

For the first time, the Chinese GP features a sprint race tomorrow. Motor fans will witness the much-anticipated Shanghai debut of local driver Zhou Guanyu, and enjoy a series of on-site activities over the race weekend.

Ti Gong

The popularity of the 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix started from the very beginning of the year – all the 100,000 tickets available were sold out within 45 minutes when the sales opened on January 9.



"It's the first time for the F1 Chinese Grand Prix to sell out the tickets so quickly," said Wang Shuwei, vice general manager of local organizer Juss Sports.

Wang said the F1 Chinese Grand Prix has remained one of the city's most influential sports events since its inaugural edition in 2004.

Ti Gong

"The three-day Grand Prix in 2004 welcomed 260,000 people, and the 150,000 people on the final day was the single day record for all sports events in China," he said.

"This year's race is also very much worth looking forward to. There will be a sprint race, where drivers have more points to earn. The relatively reduced practice time will also add uncertainty to the weekend."

The Chinese Grand Prix has been attracting a large number of visitors from out of Shanghai. As such it is driving force behind the integrated development of the city's sports, culture and tourism industries.

Ti Gong

Wang said nearly 46 percent of the spectators of the 2019 Chinese Grand Prix were from outside of Shanghai.

Coming to 2024, the percentage has increased to 70 percent. Among them, 10 percent are from out of China.

According to a 2019 sports competition influence report released by Shanghai Sports Bureau, the 2019 F1 Chinese Grand Prix created a direct economic benefit worth 923 million yuan (US$127 million).

Ti Gong

Visitors from out of Shanghai averagely spent six days in the city for the race weekend.

The Shanghai International Circuit itself has become a tourism spot. Visitors can tour around the Grand Stand, the podium and the media center, and show off their karting skills.



In readiness for the return of the Chinese Grand Prix, the Shanghai International Circuit completed a track repair and environment upgrade earlier this year, applying brand-new technology.

When fixing the bumpy road section above some tunnels, the circuit adopted a new renovation method that combines 3D printing and machinery.



Ti Gong

Machine measurement and precise solution calculation can complete asphalt repair, grinding, sealing and other steps in one go, greatly improving efficiency.

"We are the first company to do this in all F1 circuits around the world," said Juss Sports Center public affairs manager Xu Jiayi.

"In the future, this solution combination may be applied to other F1 tracks, as well as the track repair and maintenance for more international and domestic races."

Ti Gong

The circuit also upgraded the environment of the waterscape square at the entrance. A Checkered Flag Music Carnival will be set up near the square, featuring music performances by popular singers and bands through the three days.

Local driver Zhou will also appear at the carnival on Sunday after his race to interact with fans. In addition to regular food and souvenir choices, "China Zhou"-themed derivatives will be introduced to meet the demand of Zhou's followers.

To mark the 20th anniversary of the F1 Chinese Grand Prix, an exhibition has been organized at Shanghai Sports Museum in downtown Huangpu District through August.



A total of 82 exhibits and more than 100 precious images trace the historical footprints of motor sports and present the development history of F1 in Shanghai and China.

Ti Gong

Many of the exhibits are provided by the Shanghai Auto Museum, while some are collected from F1 China employees and staff. Zhou also contributed the first pair of insulated gloves he used after becoming an official F1 driver.

Visitors who don't know much about F1 can also learn about the sport and related knowledge including F1 track materials and other content at the exhibition.